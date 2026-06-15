Ranveer Singh's New Ferrari Costs More Than Most Mumbai Homes; Actor Splurges ₹6.36 Crore On Luxury Beast

Ranveer Singh Spotted Driving New ₹6.36 Crore Ferrari | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh has once again grabbed headlines, this time for his latest luxury purchase, a stunning Ferrari. The Bollywood star, who has recently been in the spotlight amid discussions surrounding Don 3, was spotted taking the car for a spin on the streets of Mumbai. Videos of Ranveer behind the wheel have since gone viral on social media, leaving fans excited over his newest addition to an already enviable car collection.

Ranveer Singh Purchases New Ferrari

The 40-year-old actor has purchased a Ferrari 296 GTB worth a whopping Rs 6.36 crore. The sleek black Ferrari, finished in a striking shade, instantly became the centre of attention as onlookers gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor and his new car.

Check it out:

Ranveer Singh in his new car a Ferrari pic.twitter.com/J42fvFqE7z — σ (@ranveersrebel) June 14, 2026

The Ferrari, worth a whopping Rs 6.30 crore, costs more than many dream homes in Mumbai.

Don 3 Controversy

The sighting comes at a time when Don 3 continues to generate buzz. Recently, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) withdrew its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following his exit from the film. The decision came after producer-director Farhan Akhtar reportedly filed a complaint alleging that the actor's departure had caused losses of nearly Rs 45 crore to the project.

The Don franchise remains one of Bollywood's most popular action-thriller series. After Shah Rukh Khan headlined the previous two instalments, Don 3 was announced with in 2023, with Ranveer stepping into the iconic role, alongside Kiara Advani in the lead.

As of now, neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has officially addressed the controversy.

Work Front

Ranveer was last seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), which was released in theatres on March 19 and went on to become a major box-office success, while the first part released on December 5, 2025.

Directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Ranveer is set to star in Pralay, which will be directed by Jai Mehta, the son of filmmaker Hansal Mehta. However, no official announcement regarding the project has been made so far.