Ranveer Singh Unfazed By Don 3 Controversy With Farhan Akhtar, Smiles & Poses With Fans At Budapest Coffee Shop—PHOTO

Ranveer Singh Enjoys Budapest Trip Amid Don 3 Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh has been making headlines ever since reports surfaced about his exit from Don 3. Following the development, the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after a complaint by Farhan Akhtar, alleging that his departure from the film resulted in losses of nearly Rs 45 crore. While Ranveer has not publicly addressed the controversy, the actor appeared completely unfazed as he was recently spotted in Budapest ahead of the UEFA Champions League final. A known Arsenal supporter, Ranveer is in the Hungarian capital to attend the highly anticipated clash between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain at the Puskás Aréna.

Ranveer Singh Enjoys Budapest Trip Amid Don 3 Controversy

Despite the ongoing buzz surrounding Don 3, the actor looked relaxed and cheerful, smiling and posing with fans who approached him at a coffee shop. In the photo shared by an Instagram user @rajkulkarni8, Ranveer, dressed in a stylish pastel printed shirt paired with blush-pink trousers and tinted sunglasses, the actor paused to acknowledge fans who approached him for selfies.

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Despite the chatter surrounding Don 3, Ranveer flashed his trademark smile and happily obliged photo requests, showcasing the energy and enthusiasm he is known for.