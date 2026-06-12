'When A Man Is Successful…': Ashoke Pandit Claims Aamir Khan Tried To Resolve Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 Feud

Ashoke Pandit On Don 3 Controversy |

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit has made fresh remarks regarding the ongoing controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 project and the involvement of industry bodies such as FWICE. Speaking about the issue, Pandit claimed that attempts were made to resolve the matter through discussion, but they did not materialise as expected.

Aamir Khan Stepped In

"Earlier, industry biggies like Aamir Khan discussed the issue before it came to the federation. That also didn’t work. So, I think when a man is successful, it’s important for that person to move around with people,” Pandit told Hindi Rush.

Ranveer Singh Refused To Meet FWICE

Further, Pandit told that Ranveer ignored multiple formal notices from FWICE. He said Singh eventually responded that the issue did not fall under FWICE's jurisdiction. Pandit added that he wanted Singh to come, sit and resolve the matter, but the actor maintained that it was not within the federation's authority and that it need not intervene.

He added that if Ranveer had come and sat with them, they could have had a different point of view.

"Maybe humney jo kiya humko lagta galat hai, nhi hona chahiye tha. But ye tab hoga possible jab aake saath baithoge," he said, referring to FWICE's non-cooperation directive against Ranveer following his abrupt exit from Don 3, which was later withdrawn after a few days.

Defends FWICE's Decision To Intervene In Don 3 Feud

Defending FWICE’s decision to intervene, Pandit stated that Don 3 had already reached an advanced stage of preparation, with the unit scheduled to leave for the shoot within three weeks. He said tickets and hotel bookings had already been made and all arrangements completed. Pandit added that producers do not invest money on such a scale without firm commitment from an actor, emphasising the financial and logistical impact of the sudden change.

Amid the controversy, neither Ranveer Singh nor Farhan Akhtar has issued an official statement in response.