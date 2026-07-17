'Concerned For His Life': Aamir Khan Breaks Silence On Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike, Clarifies 3 Idiots Was Not Inspired By Him - VIDEO

Aamir Khan Clears Air On Sonam Wangchuk-3 Idiots Link | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Aamir Khan has finally reacted to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 20 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The response comes days after his 3 Idiots co-star Omi Vaidya made an emotional appeal, claiming that Aamir's character, Funsukh Wangdu, was inspired by Wangchuk's life and urging people to pay attention to his declining health.

However, Aamir clarified that the claim was a misconception, stating that the film was not inspired 3 Idiots and that the filmmakers were unaware of him while making the film.

Aamir Khan Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

On Thursday, July 16, Aamir made a special appearance at the closing ceremony of the London Indian Film Festival for a screening of Lagaan. During a media interaction, a journalist asked Aamir about Wangchuk's ongoing hunger strike. Expressing concern, the actor said, "All of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope it ends well. All of us are hoping that he ends his fast."

🚨 REPORTER : Your film was inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. He is on fast.



AAMIR KHAN 🔥🔥 : No, the character in 3 Idiots had nothing to do with Sonam Wangchuk. We didn't even know about him when we were shooting the film.



Aamir stuns CJP 😭😂🔥

pic.twitter.com/QaLS5AIf6p — News Algebra (@NewsAlgebraIND) July 16, 2026

Aamir Khan Clears Air On Sonam Wangchuk-3 Idiots Link

Aamir also shared that 3 Idiots was not inspired by Wangchuk, calling it a "misconception" and clarifying that the film's makers were unaware of Wangchuk while making the movie.

Speaking on the matter, Aamir said, "No, that is not true actually. That is a misconception. I didn’t know about Mr Sonam at that time when we were doing the film, 3 Idiots."

'Chatur Is Wrong'

The actor also revealed that he had recently watched a video of Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur in 3 Idiots, in which Omi claimed that Sonam Wangchuk's real-life work had inspired Aamir Khan's character, Phunsukh Wangdu. However, Aamir dismissed the claim, saying, "Chatur is wrong," and clarified that neither he nor the film's writers knew Wangchuk while making 3 Idiots..

He added that Sonam Wangchuk's contributions deserve recognition regardless of any connection to 3 Idiots, emphasising that neither the director, Rajkumar Hirani, nor the writer, Abhijat Joshi, knew about Wangchuk while developing the film.