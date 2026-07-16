Aamir Khan's Friend Reveals Actor Cried Over Heartbreak Amid Third Marriage Backlash: 'Every Time He Has Moved On In Life...'

Actor Aamir Khan has been facing criticism on social media ever since he married Gauri Spratt on July 5. As he continues to receive backlash over tying the knot for the third time, his close friend and actor Amin Hajee has come out in his support, describing Aamir as someone who respects relationships and the institution of marriage.

In a recent interview with Rediff, Amin, who has known Aamir Khan for more than three decades, said people often judge the actor's personal life without understanding the reality behind his relationships.

"I've known Aamir for over 35 years, and have always admired his respect for the institution of marriage. Many people become cynical after a failed relationship, but not him. He has always treated marriage with dignity. People often joke about his personal life, but what they don't see is how honest and fair he has been. Every time he has moved on in life, he has done so responsibly. He has always ensured that his former family and children were looked after. Very few people acknowledge this," he said.

Amin also described Aamir as an emotional person and revealed that he has witnessed the actor deal with heartbreak firsthand.

"People make jokes about him finding love again after many years, but 15 years is a long time. I have seen him go through heartbreak. I have seen him cry. Relationships are never as simple as outsiders imagine, and it's unfair to assume only one person is responsible when a marriage ends. The truth is that Aamir is completely devoted to his work. Everything he does, he does with honesty and passion. That level of commitment comes at a personal cost. Anyone living with a person so deeply immersed in their work can sometimes feel neglected."

Aamir Khan's previous marriages

Aamir first married his childhood sweetheart, Reena Dutta, in 1986. The former couple has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. After 16 years of marriage, they parted ways.

He later fell in love with filmmaker Kiran Rao while working on Lagaan. The two got married in 2005 and welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy. In 2021, they announced their separation but have continued to share a cordial relationship while co-parenting their son.

Aamir and Gauri Spratt tied the knot on July 5, 2026. The couple had known each other for nearly two decades before they started dating. They made their relationship public and announced their marriage in June 2026.