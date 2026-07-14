'Jihadis Use References Of Such Celebrities': BJP Minister Nitesh Rane Defends His 'Love Jihad' Statement About Aamir Khan's 3rd Marriage | FPJ Exclusive

Nitesh Rane On His 'Love Jihad' Statement About Aamir Khan's 3rd Marriage |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane has defended his controversial remarks about Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's third marriage, standing firm on his "love jihad" comments days after they sparked a political firestorm.

Rane Defends His "Love Jihad" Remarks

On Tuesday, during a visit to the Free Press Journal office in Mumbai, the BJP minister Nitesh Rane defended his earlier "brand ambassador of love jihad" remark about 61-year-old Aamir Khan when questioned on it. He explained that, as a Hindu activist, he has met alleged victims of "love jihad" whose parents told him that men accused of targeting their daughters invoked celebrities like Khan citing their lifestyles and urging the women to "follow the same path."

Rane said it was this pattern, drawn from these accounts, that prompted his original comment about Khan.

"I specifically mentioned that he could be a brand ambassador for love jihad. As a Hindu activist, when we meet a lot of victims, we speak to their parents; our sisters who have been a target of love jihad talk about how the concerned jihadis use references of such celebrities when they try to get close to them. And how they refer to themselves as one of these celebrities. They also tell them, 'Why don't you look at them? How are they living their lives? Why don't you also follow the same path?' So, when I passed the statement that he could be a brand ambassador for love jihad, it's because we have met victims who fall prey to the life that is lived by such celebrities."

Rane further said that when a person reaches a certain level in society where he has millions of followers, one should behave more responsibly.

The minister added, "As a Hindu, it's very important for me that all the people who follow them should also know that there's another side to it, and they should be very careful what they look at because on-screen and off-screen are completely different. When you look at the screen, he's playing a character. But when you look at him off-screen, this is what he really is, that particular celebrity. Fighting in that context, I passed that statement."

Aamir's Third Marriage

Aamir got married to Gauri on July 5, 2026. It is his third wedding. Earlier, the actor was married to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao.