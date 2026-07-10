Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt's Marital Home To Be A Spacious Sky Villa |

On July 5, Bollywood superstar and filmmaker Aamir Khan married his acquaintance of 20-odd years and sweetheart of two years, Bengaluru resident Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony at his rented apartment in Wilnomona, Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill, Mumbai. But their permanent residence will be at the high-rise coming up in Marina Apartments, in Virgo Co-operative Society, Union Park, Khar, Mumbai. Aamir, who has had multiple apartments in Marina for decades, has always loved this quiet corner of Union Park, which is a stone’s throw away from his cousin Mansoor Khan’s bungalow. And, when the new towers spring up four years from now, Aamir, who allegedly will own a dozen apartments on the premises, has already allotted homes to his family members. While the top three floors will be his home with Gauri and their son Quinn, the rest of the allocation is also being sorted out.

Work on the Marina (current name) towers is on in full frenzy, but it is likely to be ready for occupancy around 2030. And, when the building comes up, it is reported that Aamir’s home will resemble a sky villa of sorts. Those who have seen the blueprint vouch for the fact that it is going to be one of the most enviable star homes in Mumbai. Aamir is very fond of entertaining his close circle of friends. His gracious Diwali parties usually see a mixed crowd of top cricketers and filmmakers. He is one of the few celebs who also happens to be close to India’s richest man and his businesswoman and philanthropist wife. Early indications show that he is readying an entire floor for his private soirees and family gatherings. While this will obviously also be home to Gauri and Quinn, her young son from a previous marriage, Aamir has taken care of his entire family. Our source said, “Aamir is getting a floor readied for his 33-year-old actor son, Junaid Khan, from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. Besides this, some of the other flats in the building will also go to filmmaker Kiran Rao and Azad (Aamir’s son from his second marriage to Kiran).”

The Lagaan actor’s mother, Zeenat Hussain, and his two sisters—actress Nikhat and Farhat (married to Reena’s brother, Rajeev Dutta)—are also likely to get apartments in the same building. It is being indicated that the actor has allegedly given an advance down payment of over ₹100-plus crore against the extra apartment blocks which he is acquiring for his khandaan.

The Free Press Journal had earlier mentioned that even at Wilnomona, AK is renting four luxury apartments because his extended family, including his two sons, Junaid and Azad, and his mother, are all staying in the same building. Now, new additions to the Khan parivaar, Gauri Spratt-Khan and Quinn, also have their home here. Life, whether it is in the movies or outside of them, is all about loving your family.