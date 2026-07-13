After Nitesh Rane, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Shirsat Targets Aamir Khan Over His 3rd Marriage: 'He Can Be Love Jihad's Brand Ambassador But...'

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Monday (July 13) criticised Bollywood actor Aamir Khan over his third marriage, becoming the second state minister to comment on the actor's personal life after BJP leader Nitesh Rane.

Speaking to reporters in Sambhajinagar, Shirsat supported Rane's earlier remarks, saying public figures influence society through their actions and decisions. "Nitesh Rane is correct to an extent. When people follow you (Aamir Khan) as an actor, they think you are a big star.

"If this star does such work and gets married not once, twice, but thrice, what will people learn from him? He can be a brand ambassador of love jihad, but he cannot live in the hearts of common people,'' Shirsat told reporters.

Earlier, BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane had also criticised Aamir Khan's marriage, saying that when celebrities make such personal choices, Hindu society should think about them. Rane had questioned whether Khan's latest marriage should be viewed as an example of "love jihad".

The term "love jihad" is used by some right-wing organisations, which claim it refers to an alleged conspiracy in which Muslim men target women from other religions for marriage with the intention of converting them to Islam. The allegation is disputed and has been widely contested.

Aamir Khan married wellness and beauty industry professional Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony held at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai's Bandra on July 5.

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005, and the couple announced their separation in 2021. Despite parting ways, Aamir and Kiran have continued to maintain an amicable relationship and co-parent their son.