Video: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane Questions Aamir Khan's Third Marriage, Calls Him 'Brand Ambassador Of Love Jihad'

Maharashtra Minister and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Sunday stirred controversy after questioning Bollywood actor Aamir Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt, asking whether it should be viewed through the lens of "love jihad."

Speaking to reporters in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district, Rane said members of the Hindu community should carefully consider the personal choices of celebrities before supporting them.

"When celebrities take such decisions in their personal lives, Hindu society should think about it. It is my opinion. Who is the brand ambassador of love jihad? Is Aamir Khan not becoming one? Those Hindu youths who watch his movies should have considerate views before making such actors big," Rane said.

Shirdi, Maharashtra: On actor Aamir Khan's third marriage, Minister Nitesh Rane says, "It is not for me to decide who should attend whose wedding. However, the time has truly come for Hindu youth, who regard him as a celebrity, to reflect on what kind of inspiration they should… pic.twitter.com/LpGF38L2bS — IANS (@ians_india) July 11, 2026

He further claimed that discussions around whether Aamir's latest marriage should be seen as an example of "love jihad" were gaining momentum. "Hindu society should ponder over whether to watch such people's movies or not," he said, adding that people who admire such public figures should reassess their views.

The term "love jihad" is used by some right-wing groups to allege that Muslim men deliberately enter relationships or marriages with women from other faiths to convert them to Islam. The allegation remains politically and legally contested.

Reacting to Nitesh Rane’s statement, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan said, "If Aamir Khan has married three times, then you go ahead and marry four times. Who is stopping you? Why are you feeling jealous? Aamir Khan's previous wives, his son, his son-in-law, friends, and industrialists attended his third wedding. No one has an objection, yet you do. Are you feeling jealous? What is your problem if a person chooses to marry of their own free will?"

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Reacting to Minister Nitesh Rane’s statement calling actor Aamir Khan the 'brand ambassador of Love Jihad' over his third marriage, AIMIM spokesperson Waris Pathan says, "If Aamir Khan has married three times, then you go ahead and marry four times. Who is… pic.twitter.com/EikdDXB8Vv — IANS (@ians_india) July 12, 2026

Aamir and Gauri's marriage

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony at his Pali Hill, Bandra, residence on July 5. The private function was attended by close family members and a handful of friends.

This is Aamir's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002 and filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 until their separation in 2021. Despite ending their marriage, Aamir and Kiran have continued to collaborate professionally and co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Neither Aamir nor Gauri has publicly responded to Nitesh Rane's remarks so far.