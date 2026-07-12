'He's Running A Triple Engine': Shekhar Suman Takes Dig At Aamir Khan's Third Marriage To Gauri Spratt

Actor-comedian Shekhar Suman took a light-hearted dig at Aamir Khan's third marriage to Gauri Spratt during the latest episode of his YouTube talk show Shekhar Tonite. Blending political satire with his signature humour, Shekhar delivered a series of jokes centred around Aamir's personal life and his latest relationship.

Opening the segment, Shekhar praised Aamir before turning the conversation into a comedy routine.

“This man has given a unique vision to several generations yet to come. And that vision is to chase something till you don’t achieve it. Politicians, especially, should learn a lot from him. It’s often said that politicians know how to form alliances. But they should learn the art of forming alliances with this man.”

Read Also ED Searches Co-Founder Of Shekhar Suman Film Academy In FEMA Probe

He then joked that Aamir had successfully formed a "mahagathbandhan" (grand alliance), taking a playful swipe at the actor's third marriage. “Our government can’t run a double engine smoothly, and he’s running a triple engine now,” Shekhar quipped.

Continuing the banter, he made a wordplay on Gauri Spratt's name, saying, “Aapne Gauri… ek minute... gaur kiya hoga.”

He followed it up by adding, "Aamir's talent is unimaginable. He’s unique. He’s like the engine where petrol, ethanol, and isobutanol are blended together. But despite that, this engine hasn’t ceased yet, and is smoothly running on the tracks towards a new destination."

Drawing another political comparison, Shekhar remarked, "Aamir Khan has formed the government for the third time with full majority. Is Aamir Khan the NDA government or what? Even PM Modi must be thinking that he just broke Nehru’s record, and now he has a new competitor in Aamir Khan."

The comedian also referred to the reported presence of Aamir's former wives and children at the wedding celebrations. Mentioning that Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao and Aamir's children—Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan—were all reportedly present, he said, “This is called vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the world is one family).”

Ending the segment on a humourous note, Shekhar added, “Now, I get why he’s called the ‘perfectionist’. He continues to do something till he becomes perfect at it. As we all know, perfection ki koi seema nahi hoti... Seema chhodiye, koi Reena, koi Kiran nahi hoti."

Aamir married Gauri in an intimate registered ceremony at his Pali Hill, Bandra, residence in Mumbai on July 5. The private celebration was attended by close family members and a few friends. Wedding photos showed the actor signing the marriage documents alongside Gauri, while his son Azad Rao Khan was seen holding the ring box. Gauri's son from her previous marriage also participated in the ceremony.

Aamir and Gauri have known each other for over 25 years after first meeting in Bengaluru. Although they reportedly stayed in touch over the years, they reconnected in 2023 and later began dating. Gauri has worked in the fashion and beauty industry and has also been associated with Aamir Khan Productions.