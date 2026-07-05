Inside Video: Aamir Khan Hugs & Kisses Wife Gauri Spratt As They Dance At Their Intimate Wedding Celebration

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan shared an inside glimpse from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's intimate wedding celebrations, offering fans a rare look at the couple's special day. The video, posted on Instagram after the wedding, showed several heartfelt moments, including the couple reading their wedding vows, dancing together and sharing an affectionate hug and kiss.

The clip begins with Aamir and Gauri sitting together as they read out their vows before family and close friends. The newlyweds are then seen breaking into a celebratory dance, with several guests joining them on the dance floor.

One of the highlights of the video is Aamir hugging and kissing Gauri as the couple celebrates their union.

Sharing the video, Irfan congratulated the newlyweds and wrote, "Dear Amir Bhai & Gauri, Heartiest congratulations on your wedding! ❤️ Wishing you both a lifetime of love, happiness, laughter, and togetherness. May Allah bless your beautiful journey with endless joy and countless blessings. So happy for you both, congratulations once again."

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Aamir and Gauri's wedding

Aamir and Gauri officially tied the knot in a private registered marriage ceremony at the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday (July 5). The intimate event was attended by close family members and a select group of friends.

Earlier, the first photo from the ceremony surfaced online, showing Aamir signing the marriage registration papers while Gauri, dressed in an elegant ivory ethnic outfit, sat beside him. The photo also featured Aamir's son Azad Rao Khan and his mother, Zeenat Hussain, among other family members.

According to reports, the marriage was registered at around 12:45 pm. The guest list reportedly included Aamir's children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, members of the Ambani family, actor Elli AvrRam, Irfan Pathan, politician Raj Thackeray and a few close friends and relatives.

Aamir first introduced Gauri to the media during his 60th birthday celebrations, publicly confirming their relationship. Since then, she has accompanied the actor to several public events and is said to have developed a close bond with his family.

Aamir's previous marriages

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the two share son Azad. Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021 but continue to co-parent their son and maintain a cordial relationship.