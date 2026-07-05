Did Gauri Spratt Convert To Islam After Marrying Aamir Khan? FACT CHECK

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan officially married his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate registered marriage ceremony held at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday (July 5). The private function was attended by close family members and a handful of friends, with the couple choosing to keep the celebrations away from the public eye.

According to reports, the couple completed the marriage registration at around 12:45 pm at Aamir's residence. The guest list reportedly included Aamir's children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, his son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, members of the Ambani family, actor Elli AvrRam, cricketer Irfan Pathan, politician Raj Thackeray, and a select group of close friends and relatives.

Did Gauri Spratt convert to Islam?

The marriage has also sparked curiosity on social media about whether Gauri Spratt converted to Islam before tying the knot with Aamir Khan.

However, as of now, there has been no official statement from either Aamir or Gauri regarding her religion or whether she underwent any religious conversion. Therefore, it remains unclear whether Gauri converted to Islam before the marriage.

The Lagaan actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children, Ira and Junaid. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the two welcomed son Azad before announcing their separation in 2021.

However, both Reena and Kiran never converted to Islam after marrying Aamir and they continued to follow their religion.

Despite their divorce, Aamir and Kiran have continued to maintain an amicable relationship and often collaborate professionally while co-parenting their son.

Aamir and Gauri's relationship

Aamir first introduced Gauri to the media last year while celebrating his 60th birthday, confirming their relationship publicly for the first time. Since then, she has accompanied the actor to several public events and has reportedly formed a close bond with his family.

Aamir and Gauri's wedding

The first photo from the ceremony has surfaced online, showing a smiling Aamir signing the marriage documents while Gauri sits beside him in elegant ivory ethnic wear. Family members can be seen surrounding the couple, including Aamir's 15-year-old son Azad Rao Khan, whom he shares with former wife Kiran Rao, and his mother, Zeenat Hussain.

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Aamir and Gauri have not yet made a public appearance together or posed for the paparazzi as a married couple.