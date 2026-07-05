Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Wedding Looks Revealed; Actor Compliments Her Ivory Bridal Ensemble In White With Luxe Brooch |

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has officially tied the knot with longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate wedding registration ceremony held on Sunday, July 5, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

For the special occasion, Gauri Spratt embraced a timeless bridal aesthetic in an intricately embroidered ivory traditional ensemble. She chose a heavily embellished set featuring delicate craftsmanship. The full-sleeved silhouette was paired with an antique-style, layered statement neckpiece, matching earrings and a sleek bracelet that added a regal touch.

Her beauty look remained effortlessly graceful, with radiant skin, softly defined eyes, a nude lip and neatly styled hair gathered into a low bun adorned with fresh white flowers.

Aamir Khan complemented his bride in an equally sophisticated all-white traditional outfit. The actor opted for a crisp white kurta. The clean silhouette was enhanced by a luxurious statement brooch pinned to his kurta. Aamir completed the look with his signature black-rimmed spectacles and neatly groomed beard.

The low-key celebration was attended by close family members and a select circle of friends, including Aamir's children Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, son-in-law Nupur Shikhare, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, members of the Ambani family, actor Elli AvrRam, cricketer Irfan Pathan and politician Raj Thackeray.