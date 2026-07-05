Ambani Family Convoy Halted On Bandra Road After Tree Branches Fall Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains While Heading To Aamir Khan Wedding- Video

Tree Fall Delays Ambani Convoy En Route To Aamir Khan Wedding | Photo Via Instagram

The Ambani family convoy was briefly halted after tree branches fell on Bandra's Nargis Dutt Road in Mumbai amid heavy rains and gusty winds on Sunday, July 5. The incident occurred while the family was en route to actor Aamir Khan's wedding ceremony with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, which is currently being held at his Bandra residence.

Tree Fall Delays Ambani Convoy En Route To Aamir Khan Wedding

As Mumbai witnessed intense rainfall throughout Sunday, several parts of the city experienced waterlogging and disruptions. In one such incident, strong winds caused tree branches to fall onto the road, temporarily blocking vehicular movement. The convoy carrying members of the Ambani family was caught in the disruption but was able to resume its journey shortly after the debris was cleared.

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The Ambani family’s presence at Aamir Khan’s wedding has drawn attention, as several high-profile guests from the film and business fraternity were expected to attend the intimate ceremony.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker was among the first guests to arrive at Aamir Khan’s Bandra residence for his third wedding, despite heavy rains lashing Mumbai on Sunday. He was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Gowariker, and was among the earliest celebrity guests to reach the intimate ceremony.

This marks Aamir's third marriage, while it is Gauri’s second. Aamir was previously married to filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The former couple, who share a son named Azad, announced their separation after 16 years of marriage. Before that, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the couple shares two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. The couple divorced in 2002.