Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Lagaan Director Ashutosh Gowarikar Reaches Actor's Bandra Residence Amid Heavy Rains, Greets Paps- Video

Ashutosh Gowariker Arrives At Aamir Khan Home For Wedding | Photo Via Instagram

As Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt gear up to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, July 5, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowarikar was among the first guests to arrive at the actor's Bandra residence despite the heavy downpour in Mumbai.

Ashutosh Gowariker Arrives At Aamir Khan Home For 3rd Wedding

The Lagaan director, who shares a close bond with Aamir, was spotted arriving at Aamir's home along with his wife Sunita Gowariker, ahead of the wedding festivities. Dressed in a traditional outfit, Gowarikar greeted the paparazzi waiting outside the venue before making his way inside. Videos of his arrival have since surfaced on social media, with fans expressing excitement over the reunion of the actor-director duo.

Check out the video:

Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker share a long-standing professional association, having collaborated on the 2001 film Lagaan. The period sports drama, in which Aamir played the lead role, remains one of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema. Their collaboration is widely regarded as one of the most successful actor-director partnerships in Bollywood.

About Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding

The ceremony is expected to be a private affair, attended only by close family members, including Aamir's children and Gauri's child from her previous marriage, along with around 100 to 150 close friends.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Love Story

Aamir and Gauri first met nearly 25 years ago in Bengaluru. While they became acquainted, life eventually took them in different directions, and they lost touch. The couple reconnected in mid-2023 through one of Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, rekindling their bond after decades.

Following Aamir's public confirmation of their relationship, Gauri was seen accompanying the actor at several events and developed a close bond with his family.

Aamir was married to Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The duo, who share a son named Azad, announced their divorce after 16 years of marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the couple has two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002.