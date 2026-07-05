Aamir Khan–Gauri Spratt Mumbai Wedding: What Is The Age Gap Between Soon-To-Be Husband & Wife

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt age gap | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, who is now part of Aamir Khan Productions, are all set to tie the knot on Sunday, July 5, in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Bandra, Mumbai residence. The wedding will mark Aamir's third marriage, following his marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, and Gauri's second.

The ceremony is expected to be a private affair, attended only by close family members, including Aamir's children and Gauri's child from her previous marriage, along with around 100 to 150 close friends.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Age Gap

Aamir was born on March 14, 1965, and is 61 years old. Gauri, on the other hand, was born on August 21, 1978, in Bengaluru and is 47 years old. The couple therefore share an age difference of approximately 13 years.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt Love Story

Aamir and Gauri first met nearly 25 years ago in Bengaluru. While they became acquainted, life eventually took them in different directions, and they lost touch. The couple reconnected in mid-2023 through one of Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan, rekindling their bond after decades.

Following Aamir's public confirmation of their relationship, Gauri was seen accompanying the actor at several events and developed a close bond with his family.

Aamir Khan Previous Marriages

Aamir was married to Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The duo, who share a son named Azad, announced their divorce after 16 years of marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the couple has two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002.

Gauri is also a mother to a seven-year-old son from her previous marriage.