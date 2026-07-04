Will Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Attend Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding On July 5? Here’s What We Know |

Wilnomona, Nargis Dutt Road, Pali Hill, Mumbai has tightened security. The residential building in the vicinity of Sanjay Dutt’s home, Imperial Heights, is the place that has been chosen for the Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding festivities.

Aamir and family are currently renting four luxurious apartments in this building, costing them around 25 lakhs per month for each apartment, because their permanent residences at Marina & Bella Vista, in the Virgo Co-operative Society, Union Park, where Khan has multiple flats, has gone in for redevelopment. Around 125-150 guests are expected to attend the nuptials. Prominent filmmakers

Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Santoshi and Ashu-tosh Gowariker will also grace the wedding.

July 5 it is, confirmed Aamir

On his way to catch the screening of the web-series, Pedro and Pritam, produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Aamir told the curious paps that he was indeed getting married today, July 5 at his own home. The actor said, ``Shaadi hai 5 July ko.’’ He also clarified that it was to be a small affair held at home in the presence of Gauri and his families. And, a few special friends.’’

Do the special friends mean Salman & SRK?

A source close to the three Khans said, ``Salman and Shah Rukh may not attend.’’ However, there will definitely be a celebration post July 5, which is likely to include Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

How close are the three Khans?

``SRK, Salman and I are very close,’’ Aamir told us on another occasion. He admitted that there was a healthy rivalry between them but there was an equally robust friendship too. And Salman had also added, ``When SRK, Aamir and I get together, we keep pulling each other’s legs.’’ Apparently in the past, when Aamir was going through a lonely phase in his personal life, he cried on the shoulders of his two best friends. And, both SRK and Salman stood like rocks by his side.

Needless to say, now Aamir has Gauri by his side. And, when it is time to celebrate his wedding to her, his two other Khan buddies will definitely be around. ``It may not be on July 5, but it will certainly happen,’’ said the common source. ``This Khan triumvirate has a healthy respect for each other. There are times when they may be miffed about something, but ultimately it is a friendship that has endured time, competition and changing fortunes. And, when it comes to a celebration, they will always be happy for the other.’’