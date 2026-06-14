Aamir Khan Blushes As Kajol Teases Him About His 'Great Taste In Women' Ahead Of Wedding With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt – VIDEO

Kajol Teases Aamir Khan's Love Life At Lagaan Event | Photo Via Instagram

Lagaan marked its 25th anniversary on June 15. Ahead of the milestone, Aamir Khan joined Ashutosh Gowariker and members of the film's cast and crew for a special celebration in Mumbai on Saturday, June 13. The event was attended by several celebrities, including Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, Juhi Chawla, Aamir's son Junaid Khan, and Imran Khan with his girlfriend, Lekha Washington. Aamir attended the event with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, while his former wives, Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, also joined the celebrations along with their children.

Kajol Teases Aamir Khan's Love Life At Lagaan Event

At the event, Kajol, who has worked with Aamir in Fanaa and Ishq, playfully teased the actor about his love life. During the celebration, Kajol and Juhi Chawla were invited to share a few words about Aamir, but the duo quickly turned the moment into a light-hearted roast. In the video shared by Just Too Filmy's Instagram handle, Kajol said , "Well, what can I say? One thing we can say about Aamir Khan is the fact that his production has definitely proved that he has great taste in movies, irrevocably good taste. Starting with Lagaan and continuing forward, and great taste in women as well."

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Aamir burst into laughter and appeared visibly embarrassed after Kajol's remark, blushing as the audience cheered. The actress' playful comment came just ahead of his wedding to his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding

Aamir shared the news during a conversation with Variety India while travelling in the United States. Confirming the wedding plans, the actor said, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

Reports suggest the wedding will be an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends. However, the details about the ceremony remain under wraps. Although the actor had previously indicated that marriage was not an immediate priority, he now says both he and Gauri feel ready to take the next step together.

Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao.