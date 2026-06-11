Video: Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt Walk Hand-In-Hand At Mumbai Airport, Make First Public Appearance After Confirming July Wedding

Actor Aamir Khan and his partner Gauri Spratt have made their first public appearance together since confirming their wedding plans. The couple was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, comfortably walking hand-in-hand as they made their way through the terminal, attracting attention from fans and photographers.

The appearance comes shortly after Aamir put an end to months of speculation by confirming that he and Gauri will tie the knot on July 5.

Speaking to Variety India, the actor confirmed the reports surrounding his wedding. "I'm currently travelling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It's on July 5," he said.

According to reports, the wedding is expected to be a private and intimate affair. The ceremony will reportedly take place at Aamir's residence and will be attended by close family members and friends. While no official guest list has been announced, industry buzz suggests that Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan may attend, depending on their schedules.

Interestingly, Aamir had earlier suggested that marriage was not an immediate priority for him. However, he recently revealed that both he and Gauri now feel ready to formalise their relationship.

Reflecting on the decision a few months ago, the actor said, “Yes, that is true. But now we both feel we are ready to take our relationship to the next level.”

Speaking about the strong bond he shares with Gauri, Aamir had also said, “I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together. In my heart, I’m already married to her. So, to formalise our togetherness just seems like a natural progression of our partnership.”

The actor had expressed similar views in another interview, where he emphasised that commitment matters more than legal formalities.

“Gauri and I are really serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. And we are partners. We are together. Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along,” he had said.

Gauri, who is based in Bengaluru and works in the wellness and beauty industry, first became a subject of public interest in March during Aamir's 60th birthday celebrations. It was then that the actor introduced her to the media and shared that they had known each other for years before reconnecting and eventually falling in love.

Since making their relationship public, the couple has occasionally been seen together at events, including the premiere of Sitaare Zameen Par. Despite growing curiosity around their romance, they have largely preferred to keep their personal life away from the spotlight.

Aamir, 60, and Gauri, 46, are said to share a strong and supportive relationship. Their upcoming wedding marks a new chapter in the actor's personal life following two previous marriages.

Before meeting Gauri, Aamir was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao. The former couple married in 2005 and welcomed their son Azad. They announced their separation in 2021 after 16 years of marriage but continue to maintain a cordial relationship and work together professionally.

Prior to that, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan.