Isha Rikhi Finally CONFIRMS Marriage To Badshah, Shares First Romantic Photo With Him: 'My Husband Owes An Explanation'

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi finally put months of speculation to rest by confirming that she is married to rapper and singer Badshah. The actress made the revelation on Wednesday during an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media, where fans flooded her with questions about her relationship status.

Rumours about Badshah and Isha's marriage had been doing the rounds ever since photos and videos from an intimate wedding ceremony surfaced online earlier this year. However, neither of them publicly addressed the reports at the time, choosing to keep their personal lives away from the spotlight.

The latest buzz around the couple began after Badshah recently shared a photo with a mystery woman on social media, sparking speculation among fans. Soon after, many users turned to Isha's AMA session seeking answers.

One fan asked, "Ma'am apki aur Badshah bhai ki shaadi ho gayi h fir apne ek dusrey ko follow kyu ni kiya hai? (sic)". Responding to the question, Isha said, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions."

She further confirmed the marriage and jokingly addressed the issue of them not following each other on Instagram. "Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience."

Another fan then asked, "Why you haven't post any picture with Badshah your husband, U are his wife not even a single pic? (sic)"

To everyone's surprise, Isha responded by sharing an adorable photo of herself and Badshah. In the picture, the actress can be seen sitting on the singer's lap as the couple share a warm embrace.

The photo has now ended all speculation surrounding their relationship, confirming that the couple is married and enjoying their life away from public attention.

Badshah and Isha's wedding rumours first gained momentum on March 24 when Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared several photos and videos on Instagram that appeared to reveal the couple's wedding celebrations. The ceremony seemed to be a private family affair attended by close relatives.

Who Is Isha Rikhi?

Born on September 9, 1993, Isha is a popular actress and model known for her work in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She made her acting debut with a small role in Jatt & Juliet (2012) and later featured in films such as Happy Go Lucky and Ardaas. She also appeared in the Hindi film Nawabzaade alongside Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande. Apart from films, Isha has been part of several Punjabi music videos. Most recently, she was seen in the Punjabi film Soch Toh Parey.