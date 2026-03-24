Isha Rikhi, The Punjabi Kudi Who Stole Badshah's Heart Is A Style Star

By: Rahul M | March 24, 2026
Rapper Badshah and actress Isha Rikhi are rumoured to have secretly married after her mother shared inside wedding photos and videos online
Isha Rikhi is a well-known actress and model in the Punjabi entertainment industry, with popular films like Jatt & Juliet, Happy Go Lucky, and Ardaas to her name
With over a million Instagram followers, Isha has built a loyal fanbase drawn as much to her effortless style as to her on-screen work
From bold cutout gowns and bikinis to elegant sarees and breezy dresses, Isha's social media shows her versatile style
Isha's beauty signature is all about a natural glow, rosy cheeks, subtle eyes, and nude lips, refreshingly understated and effortlessly radiant
She keeps accessories minimal, a delicate chain or small earrings, always letting her outfit take centre stage
Whether in a classic saree or a sharp Western ensemble, Isha blends her Punjabi roots with a modern touch
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