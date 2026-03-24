'She Loves To Braid My Hair': Kalki Koechlin Reveals Sweet Memory With Daughter Sappho – FPJ EXCLUSIVE

When it comes to blending effortless style with unfiltered charm, Kalki Koechlin always keeps it real. Hot off her showstopping turn at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026, the actress not only owned the runway but also gave a heartwarming glimpse into her life off-stage, especially her adorable bond with daughter Sappho.

In a candid chat with The Free Press Journal post her show, Kalki opened up about everything from her fun ramp moment to playful memories at home, making for a conversation that was equal parts stylish and soulful.

Dance, pose & laugh!

Walking as a showstopper for Max Fashion at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI, Kalki oozed chic elegance with a crisp white midi dress that was neatly cinched at the waist. While the silhouette stayed minimal, she added an edgy spin with chunky black boots and layers of dramatic silver jewellery.

But it wasn't just the ensemble that got everyone talking; it was her spontaneous energy on the ramp. Joining actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Alaya F mid-walk, Kalki broke into an impromptu dance, turning the runway into a lively, feel-good moment.

"Acha energy tha. They were really fun. Do bachon ki tarah matlab dance kar rahe the, toh maine bhi join kiya, acha tha," she said, recalling the playful vibe.

Kalki's bold new hair

While her showstopper moment grabbed eyeballs, itwas her bold red hair that truly stole the spotlight. Well, the bold switch wasn't just a style experiment but was part of a recent project.

'This (hair) is for a show that I just finished shooting. It's called Anarth for Amazon, so I had red hair in that show,” she revealed, giving a sneak peek into her upcoming work.

While Kalki is known for her easy, no-fuss style, she admitted there's still a trend she's curious to try. "I would love to try the bling look… big sunglasses, rapper vibe. I don’t know if I would pull it off," she laughed.

At home with Sappho

Away from the spotlight, Kalki’s world revolves around her daughter, and their bond is as wholesome as it gets. From sharing clothes to experimenting with hairstyles, the duo clearly enjoy their little fashion moments together.

"She loves to do hair, so now we do each other’s hair. She started doing plaits in my hair,” Kalki shared with a big smile.

And like most kids, Sappho already has her eye on her mum's wardrobe. "Yes, all the time. When something nice is in my wardrobe, she’s like, ‘that belongs to me when I grow up.’ I said, of course,” she added, laughing.

What’s next

On the work front, Kalki is gearing up for Anarth, a horror-thriller series set to release later this year. The show explores themes of grief and the supernatural, promising a darker, more intense side of storytelling.

With her fearless fashion choices, candid personality, and heartwarming mom moments, Kalki proves once again why she remains one of the most refreshingly authentic voices in the industry.