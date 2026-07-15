Aamir Khan Slams 'Love Jihad' Tag, Reveals Gauri Spratt Is Christian & Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta Never Converted To Islam: 'Life Is Getting Comical'

Actor Aamir Khan dismissed allegations linking his marriages to the controversial "Love Jihad" narrative. Responding to the ongoing debate surrounding his relationship with wife Gauri Spratt, the actor clarified that none of his partners converted to Islam and stated that religion has never dictated his personal relationships.

The discussion resurfaced on social media after some politicians and netizens questioned Aamir's marriages to non-Muslim women, including his recent marriage to Gauri Spratt. Addressing the issue during an interaction with Rediff, Aamir rejected the claims.

He said, “Neither Gauri, Kiran nor Reena converted their religion, as we had civil marriages. Gauri is not even Hindu, she is Christian, and not even a practising Christian at that. Life is getting more comical as time passes.”

According to Aamir, his relationships have always been built on mutual respect and personal choice rather than religious considerations.

'Sisters and daughter are married to Hindus'

The actor also spoke about his family's outlook on interfaith marriages, saying such relationships have long been accepted within his household. “The truth is that ours is a very inclusive family. Both my sisters are married to Hindus; my daughter is also married to a Hindu. My cousin Mansoor is married to a Christian,” he added.

Fatma against Aamir Khan

Meanwhile, a fatwa has reportedly been issued against Aamir Khan by Shahi Chief Mufti Maulana Chaudhary Ibrahim Husain of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Mufti, a Muslim man cannot marry a non-Muslim woman unless she converts to Islam.

On the other hand, BJP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane criticised Aamir Khan's marriage, saying that when celebrities make such personal choices, Hindu society should think about them. Rane questioned whether the actor's latest marriage should be viewed as an example of "love jihad."

Aamir married wellness and beauty industry professional Gauri in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai's Bandra on July 5.

Before marrying Gauri, Aamir was married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. He later tied the knot with filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The couple announced their separation in 2021 but have continued to share an amicable relationship while co-parenting their son.