Aamir Khan Faces Fatwa Over Marriage To Gauri Spratt; Cleric Calls Third Wedding To Non-Muslim 'Haraam'- VIDEO |

Aamir Khan has been making headlines ever since he married Gauri Spratt for the third time. Days after their wedding, a fatwa has reportedly been issued against the 3 Idiots actor. Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, objected to Aamir's marriage to Gauri, stating that it is not permissible under Sharia.

As per ANI, the fatwa states that Aamir's marriage to Gauri is against Sharia because she is a non-Muslim. Maulana Ibrahim Hussain claimed that, under his interpretation of Islamic law, a Muslim man cannot marry a non-Muslim woman unless she embraces Islam.

A video of the Mufti has surfaced online in which he criticises Aamir's marriage. "Muslim mard ke liye, iman walon ke liye, gair muslim se shaadi karna haraam hai," said Maulana Ibrahim Hussain. He further claimed that Muslims who marry non-Muslim women are committing a sin and that such marriages are considered haraam. He added that if such individuals do not acknowledge their actions as sinful, they will ultimately be answerable to Allah.

The Maulana further stated that marrying, divorcing, and then marrying again multiple times is not justified. He added that if a person is unable to fulfil the responsibilities of a marriage fairly, they should not marry another woman.

Referring to Aamir, the Maulana said, "This question is about film actor Aamir Khan. He has recently entered into a third marriage with a non-Muslim woman. In connection with that, we have also seen protests taking place in society..."

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Aamir Khan has been married three times. He first married Reena Dutta on April 18, 1986. The couple has two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan, before divorcing in December 2002 after 16 years of marriage. Aamir then married filmmaker Kiran Rao on December 28, 2005, after the two met on the sets of Lagaan. They welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan via surrogacy in 2011. In July 2021, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation, saying they would continue to co-parent Azad and remain collaborators. Most recently, on July 5, 2026, Aamir married his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate registered ceremony under the Special Marriage Act. Gauri, a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur in the beauty and wellness industry, has a son from her previous marriage.