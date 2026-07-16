 'Main Chup Nahi Baith Sakti...': Sonakshi Sinha Strongly Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike - Watch Video
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'Main Chup Nahi Baith Sakti...': Sonakshi Sinha Strongly Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike - Watch Video

Reacting to Sonam Wangchuk's 19-day hunger strike, actress Sonakshi Sinha posted a video on Instagram expressing concern over the continued silence. She said Wangchuk was fighting for future generations and a better system, insisting she was speaking out for the country's welfare while urging authorities to engage in dialogue.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, July 16, 2026, 03:39 PM IST
'Main Chup Nahi Baith Sakti...': Sonakshi Sinha Strongly Reacts To Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike - Watch Video
Sonakshi Sinha / Sonam Wangchuk | Instagram

Many celebrities have reacted to Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, which has been going on for the past 19 days. On Thursday, actress Sonakshi Sinha shared a video on Instagram in which she spoke about it and stated that, while she doesn't usually share such statements, it has been difficult for her to remain silent on this whole scenario.

In the video, Sonakshi says, "Aaj mujhse raha nahi jaa raha." The actress further says that we all know who Sonam Wangchuk is, what he has done for our country, and what his achievements are.

Sonakshi added, "Woh 18 din se anshan pe baithe hai, bhuke hai kuch khaaya nahi hai. Yeh kiske liye baithe hai? Yeh unn bachcho ke bhavishya ke liye baithe hai, jo unhe dikh raha ke barbaadi ki taraf jaa raha hai. Yeh unn bachcho ke liye lad rahe hai, jinhone unki jaan khodi. Yeh ek system ke khilaaf lad rahe hai, jo sahi tarike se nahi chal raha..."

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Sonakshi Sinha Questions The Silence

Sonakshi says that she cannot remain silent about whatever is happening. She questions, "Koi sunn kyun nahi raha? Nobody cares. Koi kuch dialogue nahi khol raha, koi kuch baat nahi kar raha. Koi inki taraf mudke dekh bhi nahi raha hai."

The actress further said that she also wants the betterment of the country and that she is not an "anti-national", so why should she remain silent?

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Sonakshi said that she won't tell Sonam to break his fast. The actress questions, "When is it going to be enough, jab yeh aadmi marke chale jayenge tab aap uthenge. Aur woh kiski responsibility hogi? Thik nahi ho raha, jo ho raha hai? I just wanted to say that."

Fans Praise Sonakshi Sinha

Many fans of Sonakshi are praising her in the comments for speaking up.

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