'Ho Gaya, Bas...': Sonakshi Sinha Appears Irritated As Paps Keep Filming Her After Dinner With Zaheer Iqbal & Shatrughan Sinha In Mumbai—VIDEO

Sonakshi Sinha Gets Irritated As Paps Keep Filming Her | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sonakshi Sinha appeared visibly annoyed during a recent interaction with the paparazzi in Mumbai on Monday evening, June 29, after being repeatedly filmed while leaving a restaurant following a dinner outing with her husband, Zaheer Iqbal, and her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha Gets Irritated As Paps Keep Filming Her

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the trio can be seen exiting the restaurant after their meal as photographers gathered outside to capture them. While Sonakshi initially acknowledged the paparazzi, she seemingly grew impatient as the cameras continued rolling even after they had posed.

'Ho Gaya, Bas': Sonakshi Sinha Stops Paps From Filming

Addressing the paparazzi, Sonakshi, who appeared irritated, politely but firmly requested them to stop filming. She was heard saying, "Bas, guys. Thank you. Good night!" As the cameras continued recording, Zaheer Iqbal first asked the paps to stop filming, after which Sonakshi reiterated firmly, "Guys... Ho gaya. Ho gaya. Bas. Thank you."

Despite her request, the paparazzi continued filming for a few more moments before the family made their way to their vehicle.

About Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Relationship

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot on June 23, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at her Mumbai residence, after dating for seven years.

The couple also hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai, which was attended by a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Rekha, Tabu, Anil Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Kajol, Richa Chadha, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari and Raveena Tandon, among others.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the film Double XL, which was released in 2022.