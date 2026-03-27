'Miya-Biwi Raazi Toh Kya Karega Qazi?': Shatrughan Sinha Opens Up About Daughter Sonakshi Sinha's Interfaith Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal

Shatrughan Sinha Opens Up About Daughter Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding | Instagram

Veteran actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha's daughter, Sonakshi Sinha, got married to Zaheer Iqbal in 2024. It was an interfaith marriage that took place under the Special Marriage Act. Recently, in an interview, the veteran actor opened up about his daughter's wedding, and stated that Sonakshi and Zaheer are 'made for each other'.

During an interview with News 18, when Sinha was asked that his house name is Ramayana and his daughter has got married (referring to a marriage with a Muslim), so is everything all right, the veteran actor said, "Bilkul thik thaak hai. Hum bahot khush hai. Sonakshi ki jo shaadi hui hai, made for each other lagte hai dono. Zaheer, unka jo husband hai, aur Sonakshi, they look absolutely made for each other (Everything is fine. We are very happy. Sonakshi is married; they both seem made for each other. Zaheer, her husband, and Sonakshi look absolutely made for each other)."

Sinha further added, "Sabsi badi aur sabse ahem baat yeh hai, humne jo kuch bhi kiya hai, koi gair kaanoni kaam nahi kiya hai, aur samvidhan ke khilaaf nahi kiya hai. Bachche jawan hai, bachche adults hai. Agar woh khush hai, toh miya-biwi raazi toh kya karega Qazi. Hume unka saath dena chahiye. Wholeheartedly, chattaan ki tarah unke saath ho (The biggest and most important thing is that whatever we have done, we have not done anything illegal or against the Constitution. The children are young, the children are adults. If they are happy, if the husband and wife are happy, then what can the Qazi do? I support them wholeheartedly, like a rock)."

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married at their house in the presence of their close friends and family. While Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha attended the wedding, there were reports that the actress' brothers were not there on her special day.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are very active on social media, and their funny videos surely grab the attention of everyone. They give their fans couple goals.