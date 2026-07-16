Fatima Sana Shaikh Supports Sonam Wangchuk As His Hunger Strike Enters Day 19: 'Heartbreaking To Watch Him Deteriorate Like This'

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh extended her support to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 19 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as part of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other examination-related irregularities.

On Thursday (July 16), Fatima shared photographs of Wangchuk on Instagram and expressed concern over his deteriorating health, urging that his voice be heard before it is too late.

"It’s now been 19 days! We cannot keep waiting until it’s too late to start listening… Someone like Sonam Wangchuk, who has given so much to this country, shouldn’t have to risk his health just to be heard."

She further stressed the importance of protecting students' futures, regardless of political differences.

"Whatever your politics, a student’s future is worth protecting. It’s really very heartbreaking to watch someone like him deteriorate like this. I hope this ends with dialogue, not us losing Sonam Wangchuk! The youth of today will carry this nation forward. The least we can do is stand by them and support their right to a fair future."

Fatima's post received support from fellow actresses Vaani Kapoor, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra, who liked the post on Instagram.

Celebrities rally behind Sonam Wangchuk

As concerns over Wangchuk's health continue to grow, several members of the film industry have voiced their support for the activist. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Swara Bhasker, Shabana Azmi, Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Abhay Deol, Gauahar Khan, Raghav Juyal, Omi Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Munawar Faruqui have also backed Wangchuk and appealed to the government to engage in dialogue.

Sonam Wangchuk shares health update

On Wednesday, Wangchuk shared a video from the protest site on Instagram, addressing concerns about his health while urging people to participate in the planned march to Parliament.

"I’m Not in good shape but not so bad either... Rather than asking me to break my fast please join me on 20th July... Peaceful March to the Parliament."

Wangchuk has been observing an indefinite fast in support of the CJP protest, which is demanding accountability over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and other examination irregularities.