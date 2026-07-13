'Jab Tak Aap Nahi Jaoge...': Sonakshi Sinha Refuses To Enter Car Until Paps Stop Clicking Her After Akansha Ranjan's Reception—VIDEO

Sonakshi Sinha Draws Boundary With Paparazzi After Akansha Ranjan's Reception | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Sonakshi Sinha recently attended Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma's wedding reception on Sunday night, July 12, at JW Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai. While exiting the venue and making her way towards her car, the actress was surrounded by paparazzi who were clicking pictures and recording videos of her.

Sonakshi Sinha Draws Boundary With Paparazzi After Akansha Ranjan's Reception

During the interaction, Sonakshi had a light-hearted yet firm exchange with the photographers as she drew a line regarding her personal space. The actress politely asked the paparazzi to stop clicking and allow her to leave, and the moment soon caught the attention of social media users.

Before getting inside the vehicle, Sonakshi politely requested them to stop filming. The actress can be heard saying, “Bas guys, abhi gaadi ke andar nahi hai. Ho gaya. Thank you. Bye. Good night.”

Check out the video:

'Jab Tak Aap Nahi Jaoge...'

Despite her repeated requests, the photographers continued standing near the vehicle. Sonakshi then made it clear that she would not enter the car until they stepped back. Smiling but firm, she said, "Jab tak aap nahi jaoge, main nahi baithungi."

Following her request, the paparazzi stopped recording and moved away from the vehicle, allowing the actress to get into her car and leave the venue. The exchange remained cordial throughout, with Sonakshi maintaining a calm and friendly tone while setting a clear boundary.

The reception, hosted by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma, was attended by several celebrities from the film industry, including Jackie Shroff, Alia Bhatt, Neena Gupta, Bobby Deol, Sonu Nigam, Boney Kapoor, Jeetendra, and many other Bollywood personalities, making it a star-studded affair. Sonakshi Sinha, dressed in an elegant black outfit, was among the notable guests at the celebration.

The video continues to circulate across entertainment pages, with fans applauding Sonakshi's composed approach to handling the persistent media attention.