Sonam Wangchuk Hospitalised: 'No Treatment To Be Given Without Family Consent,' Says Wife As She Rushes Safdarjung |

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after being removed from his indefinite hunger strike site at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police, prompting an emotional appeal from his wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, who said no medical treatment should be administered without the family's consent.

Wangchuk, who was scheduled to lead a protest march to Parliament on Monday, was taken to the hospital after police cited concerns over his deteriorating health following more than three weeks of fasting.

Soon after reaching the hospital, Angmo issued a statement on X, requesting that doctors refrain from administering any oral or intravenous treatment without prior approval from the family and Wangchuk's medical team.

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"I am at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenously without taking consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days," she wrote.

Delhi Police said the decision to hospitalise Wangchuk was taken in compliance with the Delhi High Court's directions and based on expert medical advice. In a statement posted on X, DCP New Delhi said, "As per orders of the Hon'ble High Court and on expert medical advice due to the deteriorating health condition of Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, he has been shifted to the hospital for essential medical care."

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The police further stated that some protesters attempted to obstruct the process while authorities were implementing the court's directions. "While complying with the orders of the Hon'ble High Court, the protesters tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued. However, police exercised maximum restraint and completed the exercise safely," the statement said. Police also appealed to protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar to vacate the site peacefully.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) has been holding protests at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, a judicial probe into the alleged examination scam, and broader reforms in the country's examination system. Wangchuk joined the agitation on June 28 and has remained on an indefinite hunger strike in support of the movement until he was shifted to the hospital on Saturday.