Mannara Chopra On Priyanka Chopra's Reaction To Her BB17 Journey: 'She Is Proud Of Me, Was Sending Cash But I Asked For Clothes'

Actress and second runner-up of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 17, Mannara Chopra, has revealed how her elder cousin sister, global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, reacted to her achievement. While interacting with paparazzi in Mumbai, Mannara said Priyanka followed her Bigg Boss 17 journey and she's now sending her new clothes as gift.

While interacting with Telly Masala, Mannara is heard saying in Hindi, "She (PeeCee) said, ‘I am proud of you for not mentioning or using family name for your game.’ Later she asked me, ‘What gift do you want? We are sending you cash.’ I said no I want dresses since there are so many interviews and events. Then she said, ‘Promise, will send you clothes.’ Now I am waiting when the clothes will come and I’ll rock'."

Before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17, Priyanka came out in support of Mannara and penned a heartfelt note for her.

PeeCee took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of Mannara from inside the Bigg Boss 17 house and wrote, "Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara #BiggBoss."

Reacting to the support she received from Priyanka, Mannara had reportedly said that she is grateful to the Bajirao Mastani actress.

In an exclusive interview with The Free Press Journal, Mannara said that she entered the Bigg Boss house with the aim of winning people's hearts and enjoying the journey. On being the second runner-up, Mannara shared, "I participated in the show with zero expectations. I wanted to enjoy my journey and when I met the other contestants on the first day, my reaction was 'Wow, it's a good crowd'. I'm glad I got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life. While I did not expect that I would reach here, there were a lot of contestants who saw a spark in me and they knew I would be one of the finalists. But I really want to just go back to the time before I started the journey. Because I feel that if I had worked on my social media before I entered the house and if I would have taken it seriously, I definitely would have been the winner."

Mannara also said that her personality evolved in the last three months. "I became more mature. I was always very talkative but what I learned is that I must use my words wisely. In fact, sometimes you just say things and don't mean them. So this platform has taught me to be careful with words and use them wisely," she claimed.