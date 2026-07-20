 Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah Meets Dharmendra Pradhan; Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protestors
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Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah Meets Dharmendra Pradhan; Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protestors

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, July 20, 2026, 02:41 PM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah Meets Dharmendra Pradhan; Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protestors
20 July 2026 10:42 AM IST

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday (July 20). On the first day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha.

The other new Bills listed by the centre are the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026; and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

20 July 2026 02:26 PM IST

Scenes outside Parliament near Rail Bhawan

20 July 2026 02:26 PM IST

'...Inquilab Tab Aata Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On Centre Amid CJP's March - VIDEO

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government, the SP chief said, "You aspire to be a 'Vishwaguru'; you claim the world is in 'Amrit Kaal', yet you cannot remove your own ministers."

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20 July 2026 02:26 PM IST

Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet at 2:30 pm amid uproar by opposition members

20 July 2026 02:26 PM IST

Security forces use mild force to disperse protesters near Reserve Bank of India

20 July 2026 02:26 PM IST

'Why Lathi-Charge Peaceful Protest?': Shashi Tharoor

On the CJP protest, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor questioned the reported lathi-charge on peaceful protesters, calling it "an act of violence." He also urged the government to allow discussions on key public issues in Parliament, saying the Opposition must be given a chance to raise people's concerns, while stressing that Parliament should function through dialogue and cooperation.

20 July 2026 02:26 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade leaves from the Parliament.

20 July 2026 02:26 PM IST

CPI (M) Leader Brinda Karat Demands Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat says, "The government is accountable to its citizens; it has played with the future of students, Dharmendra Pradhan must resign."

20 July 2026 02:26 PM IST

CJP protesters reach near Reserve Bank of India, close to Parliament, raising slogans.

20 July 2026 01:39 PM IST

Security beefed up in and around Parliament

Security personnel have beeb deployed in and around the Parliament House gates,

20 July 2026 01:39 PM IST

Police use tear gas to disperse protestors

Visuals of police using tear gas to disperse protestors have surfaced on social media.

20 July 2026 01:39 PM IST

HM Amit Shah meets Education Minister DharmendraPradhan

Home Minister Amit Shah has met Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in parliament, according to India Today.

20 July 2026 01:15 PM IST

Security Tightened Outside Parliament Amid Monsoon Session, CJP Protest Call

20 July 2026 01:15 PM IST

Supriya Sule Condemns Reported Lathi-Charge at Jantar Mantar

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule condemned the reported police action on protesters at Jantar Mantar, saying citizens have a constitutional right to protest peacefully. However, Delhi Police denied allegations of violence, stating the demonstration was being handled professionally without any such incident

20 July 2026 01:15 PM IST

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Uproar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned until 2 PM on July 20, 2026, during the Monsoon Session due to sloganeering by Opposition MPs over multiple issues.

The disruptions were linked to the Opposition raising concerns over the NEET exam and a CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

20 July 2026 01:15 PM IST

IndiGo Passenger Urges Support for CJP Protest, Video Goes Viral

A video showing an IndiGo passenger urging fellow travellers to support the ongoing CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has gone viral online. The passenger invited people to visit the protest site and offered assistance with accommodation and transport for those participating.

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20 July 2026 12:44 PM IST

CJP Leaders Head to Meet JP Nadda? Here's What We Know

CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Rana said he and Ashutosh Ranka were on their way to meet BJP president J.P. Nadda after the government reached out for talks earlier in the day. He said the party's demands remain unchanged and claimed that a large number of youth supporters had gathered in support of their movement.

20 July 2026 12:44 PM IST

PM Modi Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Skyroot Success: 'Youth Took India to Space'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's private space sector ahead of the Monsoon Session, highlighting Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket launch. Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, he said the achievement was driven by "28-year-old youngsters" and not a "56-year-old youngster." Modi also hoped for a productive Parliament session amid Opposition plans to raise key issues.

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20 July 2026 12:44 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut Slams Parliament Disruptions, Says BJP and Sanatan Culture Will Prevail

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticized repeated disruptions in Parliament, saying debates and questions should take place through proper parliamentary proceedings, not protests or chaos. She said the elected government has the mandate to govern and cannot be pressured into sacking or retaining individuals through "arm-twisting." Ranaut added that those who disagree should contest elections themselves. She also claimed that, over time, more people would embrace the BJP and Sanatan culture, calling it India's own culture while describing other influences as borrowed.

20 July 2026 12:20 PM IST

Massive Sloganeering Rocks Lok Sabha After Proceedings Resume

The Lok Sabha witnessed massive sloganeering on Monday after proceedings resumed, with Opposition MPs continuing protests over key issues, including the alleged NEET paper leak. Repeated disruptions and chants prevented normal business as the House struggled to function amid the uproar.

20 July 2026 12:20 PM IST

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12:30 pm Amid Uproar

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 12:30 pm on Monday after repeated disruptions by Opposition members. Persistent sloganeering prevented the House from conducting business, prompting the Chair to suspend proceedings until 12:30 pm.

20 July 2026 12:20 PM IST

Supriya Sule Condemns Jantar Mantar Crackdown

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule condemned the reported police lathi-charge on peaceful protesters at Jantar Mantar, saying every citizen has a constitutional right to protest. In a post on X, she urged the government to engage with students through dialogue instead of force.

20 July 2026 12:20 PM IST

'Fragrance Of Revolution' Is In The Air: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said the 'fragrance of revolution' was wafting in the air, calling it a sign that democracy is alive. Speaking ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, she added that it now remains to be seen what unfolds in the days ahead.

20 July 2026 11:44 AM IST

Delhi police deny use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar

Denying reports of sporadic use of violence and detentions at Jantar Mantar Delhi police took to X and wrote, "Some segments from media have mentioned sporadic use of violence/detentions at Jantar Mantar by Delhi Police. It is informed that no such incident has taken place and protest is being handled professionally."

They further urged citizens to not fall pray to any rumour/ misgivings, and, to assist Delhi Police in maintaining peace and public order at and around the site.

20 July 2026 11:20 AM IST

Opposition Uproar Forces Lok Sabha Adjournment

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm on Monday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over the alleged NEET paper leak row. Continuous sloganeering and protests in the House forced the Chair to suspend proceedings until noon.

20 July 2026 11:20 AM IST

Security Forces Baton-charge Protesters Near Parliament

Security forces baton-charged student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after they reportedly advanced towards Parliament during a demonstration. Visuals showed police attempting to disperse the crowd amid heightened security in the area. The circumstances leading to the use of force were not immediately clarified.

20 July 2026 11:20 AM IST

Internet Shutdown Messages Spark Buzz Near Jantar Mantar

Some mobile users near Delhi's Jantar Mantar reported receiving messages about an internet shutdown, with screenshots going viral on social media. Authorities have not officially confirmed the reported notifications or clarified their scope, while heightened security remains in place around the Parliament area.

20 July 2026 11:01 AM IST

LOP Rahul Gandhi Arrives For Parliament's Monsoon Session

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament on Monday ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session. The session is expected to witness heated debates as the Opposition prepares to raise several key national issues before the government.

20 July 2026 11:01 AM IST

Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over Alleged NEET Scam

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of ignoring students' concerns over the alleged NEET scam ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. He said the government should listen to young people and questioned its handling of the examination controversy, asking, "Is this what Amrit Kaal is?"

20 July 2026 11:01 AM IST

CJP Protest Draws Heavy Crowd At Parliament Street

Cockroach Janta Party supporters gathered in large numbers at Parliament Street ahead of the party's proposed protest march today. National spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addressed the crowd, while Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force personnel were deployed across the area to manage security and regulate the gathering.

20 July 2026 10:50 AM IST

PM Modi urges for successful Monsoon Session

“I hope we can have a smooth session this time. I hope we get to discuss all important issues, and we make sure everybody gets an opportunity to speak”, he said.

20 July 2026 10:42 AM IST

'Despite West Asia war, India's economy is growing at 7.7%': PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi said despite the West Asia war, India’s economy is growing at a rate of 7.7% and credited all Indians working towards it.

20 July 2026 10:42 AM IST

'India is one of first countries to have green hydrogen train': PM Modi

PM Modi said India is one of the first countries to have green hydrogen train. He credited India’s engineers and scientists and youth for the same. PM Modi on Friday flaged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana.

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