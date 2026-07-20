Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Amit Shah Meets Dharmendra Pradhan; Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Protestors

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday (July 20). On the first day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha.

The other new Bills listed by the centre are the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026; and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.