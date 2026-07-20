'Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Assaulted By Delhi Police': CJP Spokesperson Saurav Das' Massive Claim Amid 'Sansad Chalo March'

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday levelled serious allegations against the Delhi Police, claiming that several protesters, including educationist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Geetanjali Angmo, were assaulted during the party's 'Sansad Chalo' march in the national capital.

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In a post on X, CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das alleged that Angmo was physically assaulted by police personnel during the protest.

"GEETANJALI JI'S HAIR PULLED BY DELHI POLICE, ASSAULTED. A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL'S HEAD HAS BEEN BROKEN. 40-50 OTHER HEADS BROKEN! Delhi Police WHAT IS GOING ON!?" Das wrote, alleging excessive use of force against demonstrators.

Das also claimed that the party's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, who was leading the march towards Parliament, had been detained by the police.

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In a separate post on X, he wrote, "DIPKE HAS BEEN PICKED UP BY THE POLICE! WE REQUEST ALL MPs TO IMMEDIATELY STAND IN SUPPORT OF THE STUDENTS ON THE STREETS! THE POLICE IS BRUTALLY CRACKING DOWN AND BEATING UP PEACEFUL PROTESTERS."

The allegations surfaced shortly after Das and movement leader Ashutosh Ranka met Union Health Minister and BJP president JP Nadda at his residence to submit a memorandum outlining the protesters' demands.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media, Das said the two leaders waited for more than two hours before meeting Nadda for around 10 minutes.

"After waiting for more than two hours, Ashutosh Ranka and I met JP Nadda ji at his residence for 10 minutes. While we submitted a written letter with our demands, he assured us that he would speak internally. We are in that process. There is news of mass detentions etc.," Das wrote.

The march was organised to press the protesters' demands. However, official details regarding the alleged detentions and injuries were not immediately available. Delhi Police had not issued a statement responding to the allegations at the time of publication.