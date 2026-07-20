Tear Gas Fired As CJP's 'Sansad Chalo March' Protesters Clash With Security Near Parliament - VIDEO

Thousands of protesters participating in the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 'Sansad Chalo March' clashed with security personnel in Delhi on Sunday after they attempted to march towards Parliament, prompting police to use tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. The confrontation came after security personnel had reportedly resorted to a lathicharge to disperse protesters gathered at the CJP protest site.

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Visuals from the scene showed security personnel firing multiple tear gas shells as protesters attempted to breach barricades erected along the route to Parliament. Thick plumes of smoke engulfed parts of the protest site as demonstrators retreated while others continued raising slogans demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and broader reforms to the country's examination system.

Clashes near Parliament

According to reports, Delhi Police had imposed restrictions around the protest site, prohibiting protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more people. Security personnel prevented protesters from advancing towards Parliament, resulting in confrontations between the two sides.

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Earlier in the day, police had reportedly used lathicharge to disperse demonstrators assembled at the CJP protest site. The use of force has triggered sharp political reactions, with opposition leaders accusing the Centre of suppressing peaceful protests instead of engaging with the demonstrators.

Opposition criticises police action

Reacting to the crackdown, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and criticised the government's handling of the protest.

In a post on X, the CPI(M) said, "Every lathi charge, every tear gas shell, every welded barricade, every sealed metro station is a confession of the BJP government's fear. A government that cannot face its own youth, answer their questions, or engage with their demands is a cowardly government. It has chosen repression over democracy. But history will remember those who refuse to bow, not those who chose to wield lathis. They will win. The government will have to listen to their demands."

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Former Aam Aadmi Party leader and political activist Yogendra Yadav also criticised the police action, writing on X, "Stop using tear gas on the youth in front of the Parliament. The government should choose the path of dialogue, not suppression. Listen to the youth by removing your incompetent Education Minister."

Centre reaches out for talks

Amid the escalating protests, the Centre has reportedly initiated talks with the Cockroach Janta Party. The movement's chief spokesperson, Saurav Das, said on X that he and fellow spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka were on their way to meet Union Health Minister JP Nadda.

"The government had reached out for talks in the morning. Our demands are clear. The youth has gathered in huge numbers," Das said, indicating that discussions with the government could begin even as protests continued in the national capital.