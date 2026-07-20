Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Noon Amid Opposition Uproar Over NEET Row

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Monday (July 20). On the first day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the Rajya Sabha.
The other new Bills listed by the centre are the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026; and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
Opposition Uproar Forces Lok Sabha Adjournment
The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm on Monday after Opposition members disrupted proceedings over the alleged NEET paper leak row. Continuous sloganeering and protests in the House forced the Chair to suspend proceedings until noon.
Security Forces Baton-charge Protesters Near Parliament
Security forces baton-charged student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after they reportedly advanced towards Parliament during a demonstration. Visuals showed police attempting to disperse the crowd amid heightened security in the area. The circumstances leading to the use of force were not immediately clarified.
Internet Shutdown Messages Spark Buzz Near Jantar Mantar
Some mobile users near Delhi's Jantar Mantar reported receiving messages about an internet shutdown, with screenshots going viral on social media. Authorities have not officially confirmed the reported notifications or clarified their scope, while heightened security remains in place around the Parliament area.
LOP Rahul Gandhi Arrives For Parliament's Monsoon Session
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi arrived at Parliament on Monday ahead of the start of the Monsoon Session. The session is expected to witness heated debates as the Opposition prepares to raise several key national issues before the government.
Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP Over Alleged NEET Scam
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP of ignoring students' concerns over the alleged NEET scam ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session. He said the government should listen to young people and questioned its handling of the examination controversy, asking, "Is this what Amrit Kaal is?"
CJP Protest Draws Heavy Crowd At Parliament Street
Cockroach Janta Party supporters gathered in large numbers at Parliament Street ahead of the party's proposed protest march today. National spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addressed the crowd, while Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force personnel were deployed across the area to manage security and regulate the gathering.
PM Modi urges for successful Monsoon Session
“I hope we can have a smooth session this time. I hope we get to discuss all important issues, and we make sure everybody gets an opportunity to speak”, he said.
'Despite West Asia war, India's economy is growing at 7.7%': PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi said despite the West Asia war, India’s economy is growing at a rate of 7.7% and credited all Indians working towards it.
'India is one of first countries to have green hydrogen train': PM Modi
PM Modi said India is one of the first countries to have green hydrogen train. He credited India’s engineers and scientists and youth for the same. PM Modi on Friday flaged off India’s first hydrogen-powered train in Haryana.