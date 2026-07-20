'...Inquilab Tab Aata Hai': Akhilesh Yadav Escalates Attack On Centre Amid CJP's March - VIDEO

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Centre over the police action against protesting NEET aspirants, alleging that the government was suppressing students instead of addressing their concerns.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Yadav claimed that opposition MPs had been detained at a police station while students protesting outside were being beaten up.

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"Our MPs have been kept at the police station while children are being beaten up outside. What kind of government is this? You do not want to listen to the children," he said.

Questioning the government's handling of the NEET examination, Yadav said the Centre must be held accountable if irregularities had occurred. "If the NEET examination took place and irregularities occurred, who is responsible? Whose credibility is at stake? Who was supposed to make the preparations?" he asked.

Taking a swipe at the BJP-led government, the SP chief said, "You aspire to be a 'Vishwaguru'; you claim the world is in 'Amrit Kaal', yet you cannot remove your own ministers."

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Linking the protests to unemployment, Yadav argued that a lack of jobs had pushed young people onto the streets. "You haven't provided jobs or employment. If jobs had been provided, would the children have taken to the streets?" he said, adding that the immediate priority should be ensuring justice for NEET aspirants and treating the protesting students with dignity.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Yadav said peaceful protests had historically compelled governments to listen. "When people sat in protest, the British actually listened to them. That is why Gandhi is revered across the world today. He showed the path of protest," he said, before remarking that he hoped the government did not end up with a "dignified farewell" over its handling of the issue.

Meanwhile, Yadav also shared visuals from the protest march on X, accompanying them with a poem centred on revolution against injustice. "Niraasha mein aankh ka paani, Jab samundar ban jaata hai, "Inquilab" tab aata hai! Koi apni taaqat par, Jab sar utha ithlaata hai, "Inquilab" tab aata hai! Hukoomaton ka ghamand-guroor, Jab parvat sa ban jaata hai, "Inquilab" tab aata hai! Daur jab naainsaafi ka, Had hi paar kar jaata hai, "Inquilab" tab aata hai! Jab-jab desh ka bhavishya, Poora daav par lag jaata hai, "Inquilab" tab aata hai! (When tears of despair swell into an ocean, revolution arrives. When those in power raise their heads in arrogance, revolution arrives. When the pride and hubris of governments grow as high as mountains, revolution arrives. When the era of injustice crosses every limit, revolution arrives. Whenever the nation's future is placed entirely at stake, revolution arrives.)" the post read.