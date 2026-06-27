 'System Has Collapsed': Akhilesh Yadav Announces To Launch 'Vision India' Movement Against Repeated Paper Leaks In Country
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'System Has Collapsed': Akhilesh Yadav Announces To Launch 'Vision India' Movement Against Repeated Paper Leaks In Country

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday launched the 'Vision India' movement to support students and campaign against recurring paper leaks and the collapse of the education system. He accused the government of corruption, exam failures and rising unemployment. The movement's first conference will be held in Prayagraj on June 29, focusing on the education-examination crisis.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, June 27, 2026, 03:12 PM IST
'System Has Collapsed': Akhilesh Yadav Announces To Launch 'Vision India' Movement Against Repeated Paper Leaks In Country
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday announced to launch a movement against repeated paper leaks within the country to support students, with the name 'Vision India', to lead the nation towards "positive, realistic, and progressive future."

In an official statement released by Akhilesh Yadav on his official 'X' handle, he said that the 'Vision India' movement will transform the country into "Neo India", which will work for the development of the nation and its people without any discrimination.

"Today, India has become a country where people have to face difficulties and struggles at every step. To solve these problems, we have thought of a path - 'Vision India' - which will lead us towards a positive, realistic, and progressive future. With a positive, practical, progressive, and creative approach, Vision India strives to transform India into 'Neo India' for the development of our country and countrymen, without any bias or discrimination," the official statement said.

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Yadav further hit out at the current government, criticising its policies in the education system, saying that repeated paper leaks, cancelled exams, failure to fill vacant posts, and manipulation of evaluation-reservation policies have put the future of the youth into the dark.

"In the current government, the education and examination system has collapsed due to extreme corruption. Paper leaks, cancelled exams, failure to fill vacant posts, and manipulation of evaluation-reservation policies have pushed the future of the youth into darkness and have increased unemployment tremendously. Teachers are burdened with non-academic tasks, and primary schools are closing down. A negative ideology wants to dominate education up to the PG level rapidly. In this dismal scenario, superficial reforms will not work; a radical change must be brought now," said Akhilesh Yadav.

The first conference of the 'Vision India' movement will be held in Prayagraj on June 29 with the theme, "Education-Examination: Why the System Has Collapsed."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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