'Take Some Time To Visit Jantar Mantar': Passenger Appeals For Support To CJP Protest Mid-Air On IndiGo Flight; Video Goes Viral |

The ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar found an unusual platform after a passenger aboard an IndiGo flight appealed to fellow travellers to support the agitation. A video of the announcement has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from many users for encouraging peaceful civic participation.

The clip, shared on Instagram by user Akshay Sonawane, shows the passenger standing in the aircraft aisle and addressing fellow passengers shortly before landing in Delhi. Thanking those travelling to the national capital for the protest, he also invited others to visit Jantar Mantar if they had the time.

Passenger's On-Flight Appeal

"Hello everyone, may I have your attention, please? I just want to thank everyone who is coming to Delhi for the peaceful protest. I also want to let you know that if you need any kind of support, I have some friends on the plane as well, so please don't hesitate to reach out to us for moral support," the passenger said.

"f you need help with accommodation or transportation, or if you are simply visiting Delhi, I would really appreciate it if you could take some time to visit Jantar Mantar for the peaceful protest and support our country as well. Thank you so much. Jai Hind," he added. The video also carried the caption, "There is no social anxiety when you're speaking for your country."

The clip has garnered widespread attention online, with many social media users praising the passenger's confidence and willingness to address an entire cabin in support of what he described as a peaceful movement.

The video comes amid the ongoing CJP-led protest at Jantar Mantar over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and demands for broader reforms in the examination system. The demonstration has remained in the spotlight following the hospitalisation of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk after his prolonged hunger strike.