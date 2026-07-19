'July 20 March Will Go Ahead Peacefully': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Urges Supporters To Gather At Jantar Mantar | VIDEO

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), has confirmed that the march to Parliament scheduled for July 20 will go ahead as planned. In a public appeal, Dipke urged supporters to assemble at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and maintain peace throughout the demonstration.

"The march on July 20 will take place, as Sonam Sir has decided. I request all supporters to reach Jantar Mantar. Both our protest and the march will remain peaceful. Anyone who creates any kind of disruption or raises negative slogans cannot be a supporter of Sonam Sir or CJP," Dipke said.

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Appeal For Peaceful Demonstration

Emphasising non-violence, Dipke urged participants to refrain from any disruptive behaviour or inflammatory sloganeering. He said the movement's objective is to peacefully voice public concerns and warned that anyone attempting to create disturbances would not represent either Sonam Wangchuk or the Cockroach Janta Party.

The appeal comes amid heightened attention on the ongoing protests at Jantar Mantar and follows recent disruptions during public gatherings linked to the movement.

Background Of The Protest

The July 20 march follows activist Sonam Wangchuk's 20-day hunger strike demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and other examination paper leak controversies. Wangchuk was later hospitalised after his health reportedly deteriorated during the fast.

The Cockroach Janta Party emerged as a satirical youth-led movement after supporters embraced the "cockroach" label following a controversial remark linked to the examination protests. Since then, the group has continued organising demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, calling for greater accountability and transparency in India's examination system and governance.