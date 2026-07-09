CJP Announces Parliament March Over Alleged Exam Irregularities, Receives Sonam Wangchuk's Support

CJP protesters plan to march to Parliament on July 20 as Sonam Wangchuk extends support to the agitation | ANI Photo

New Delhi, July 9, 2026: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced a peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, the first day of the monsoon session, from Jantar Mantar. The youth-led outfit has urged students, parents and citizens from across the country to join the protest, which aims to highlight alleged examination irregularities and demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The announcement came as the CJP's protest at Jantar Mantar entered its 20th day amid heavy rain. The party alleged that Delhi Police prevented protesters from bringing tarpaulins to the site despite the weather conditions.

Rain Tests Protest Resolve

Educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 28, will join the march. In an X post, Wangchuk appealed to people to come to Delhi and said Parliament was the right forum to raise the issue.

“Come to Delhi and to Jantar Mantar on July 20, when the monsoon session of the Indian Parliament starts. Together, we'll start a very peaceful march to the Sansad and appeal to our honourable MPs to take the issue up and find a lasting solution,” Wangchuk said.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also shared a video alleging that police personnel were not allowing tarpaulins at the protest site. He said protesters needed them to protect students on hunger strike. “Delhi Police is not allowing us to bring in tarpaulins. It rained all night, and we need them to protect the students who have been on a hunger strike for the past 12 days,” Dipke said.

Health Concerns Add Pressure

The protest has also drawn support from Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant and CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali. The CJP said Sawant assured protesters that he would raise the matter in Parliament, while Ali expressed solidarity with students, parents and youths affected by examination irregularities.

Doctors attending to Wangchuk said he had lost more than seven kilograms since starting his fast. Meanwhile, AISA activist Hrishikesh was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after his health deteriorated during his indefinite hunger strike.

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The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation and compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following examination-related issues, including the cancellation of the NEET-UG examination over alleged paper leak claims. A re-test was held on June 21.

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