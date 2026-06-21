CJP Supporters Defy Deadline At Jantar Mantar, Demand Resignation Of Education Minister Over Exam Irregularities | X @Cockroachisback

New Delhi: Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who refer to themselves as “cockroaches”, on Saturday refused to end their protest at Jantar Mantar, vowing to stay put until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns over alleged examination irregularities and paper leaks.

The Delhi Police, which had permitted the demonstration from 1 pm to 5 pm, declared the gathering an “unlawful assembly” after the deadline and repeatedly asked protesters to disperse through loudhailers.

Protesters, however, alleged that power supply to the venue was cut and supporters were prevented from bringing in water bottles after 5 pm. Police were keen to clear the area as June 21 marks International Yoga Day and the NEET-UG retest, both of which require extensive security deployment. Carrying “thali and chammach” (plates and spoons), protesters staged a noisy demonstration for the second time this month at Jantar Mantar.

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Police were keen to clear the area as June 21 marks International Yoga Day and the NEET-UG re-test, both of which require extensive security deployment.

Carrying “thali and chammach” (plates and spoons), protesters staged a noisy demonstration for the second time this month at Jantar Mantar. Unlike their June 6 protest, they decided to remain beyond the permitted hours. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters to gather at 6 pm to strengthen the agitation.

The protest remained largely peaceful, although police detained a man dressed in khaki. Barricades were erected around the venue and all entrants were frisked.

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Students and supporters raised slogans demanding accountability and carried placards calling for fair and transparent examinations. Dipke, in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sought action on issues affecting students.

“Twelve students have died by suicide, six in just 48 hours. If jail comes, we are ready. If lathis rain, we are ready. But the Education Minister must resign,” he said.

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Social activist Sonam Wangchuk paid tribute to examination aspirants who had allegedly died by suicide and urged protesters to remain committed to peaceful agitation. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Ram, he stressed the need for accountability.

Actor Nidhi Singh Sangwan, known for playing Pepso in the Netflix series Maamla Legal Hai, also addressed the gathering, raising slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” and expressing solidarity with students and job aspirants.

After several hours, Dipke appealed to the police to extend permission for the sit-in. “Youth from across the country are here. We want justice and dialogue with the Centre,” he said, reiterating that the protesters would not leave Jantar Mantar until Pradhan stepped down.