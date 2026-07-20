Shabana Azmi Falls Ill During CJP Protest At Delhi's Jantar Mantar - Watch Video

Shabana Azmi Falls Ill | X (Twitter)

On Monday, veteran actress Shabana Azmi fell ill during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. A video has gone viral on social media in which the 75-year-old actress is seen semi-conscious, and a few people are holding her hands and walking with her.

In the video, we can see that the students are telling the security guards to open the gate, and they are explaining to them that it is Shabana Azmi. Later, they open the gate and let the actress sit near the security cabin. Watch the video below...

Shabana Azmi felt quite unwell at Jantar Mantar today due to the heat and suffocation.



She reportedly experienced dizziness and loose motions as well. I don't know what she might have eaten or drunk at Jantar Mantar.



Hopefully, she recovers soon,both physically and mentally. pic.twitter.com/5vTLD04thS — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) July 20, 2026

Shabana Azmi At CJP Protest

Azmi went to Jantar Mantar on Sunday and met Abhijeet Dipke and others who were on the hunger strike. The videos of the same had also gone viral on social media.

Shabana Azmi Talks About Protest

On Monday, while talking to PTI, Azmi said that they have come there to do a peaceful protest. The rights that the Constitution gives them, they are there to talk about them. The actress stated that Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to do a peaceful protest, and they don't have any intention to commit violence.

VIDEO | Delhi: Ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's proposed protest march, veteran actress Shabana Azmi joined the protesters and says, "All of us who are here, have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's constitution. Mahatma Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/q1mx2cL7gN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026

When Azmi was questioned about who else from Bollywood would come for the protest, she said, "Why is the same question not asked to industrialists or businesspeople." She stated that such questions divert the issue.

Bollywood Celebrities At Jantar Mantar

Apart from Azmi, celebrities like Swara Bhaskar, Prakash Raj and Poonam Panday also visited Jantar Mantar to participate in the CJP protest. Meanwhile, a few celebs have also supported the protest on social media, including Sonakshi Sinha.

A few days ago, Sinha had shared a video in which the actress spoke about Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike. She had captioned the video: "Ab dekha nahi jaa raha… dil nahi maan raha… @wangchuksworld Sir… we cant lose you (sic)."