Indian Theatre Pioneer Vijaya Mehta Dies At 91; Shabana Azmi & Bharati Achrekar Lead Emotional Tributes | X

Mumbai: Legendary theatre director Vijaya Mehta’s passing has left the Hindi and Marathi film and theatre industry in a state of shock and deep sadness.

Actress Azmi Shabana and veteran actress Bharati Achrekar, were one of the first few who paid emotional tributes to the legendary theatre director and producer .

Remembering Vijaya Mehta's immense contribution to Indian theatre and the lasting impact she had on generations of performers, both Shabana and Bharti took to their respective social media accounts to remember the legend.

Taking to her social media account, Shabana Azmi shared a tribute graphic dedicated to Vijaya Mehta.

Remembering the iconic theatre personality, Azmi wrote, "When you talk of artists that don't just perform—they redefine an art form. #Vijaya Mehta is the first name that comes to mind.

"A visionary who transformed Indian theatre with curiosity and fearless creativity, she inspired generations of actors, directors, and theatre lovers. Her work wasn't merely about the stage; it was about truth, humanity, and the limitless power of storytelling.”

She added, "Today, we celebrate an artist whom I was fortunate enough to have worked with knowing that her legacy will continue to illuminate every rehearsal room, every stage, and every artist who dares to dream.”

"Thank you, Bai for showing us that theatre is not just entertainment—it's a way of seeing the world and whose influence will echo forever. Rest in peace."

Veteran actress Bharati Achrekar also shared a series of pictures with Vijaya Mehta, including a warm embrace between the two.

In her emotional note, Bharati wrote, "To my mentor, friend, and much more, Vijaya Mehta. I don't have specific name for our relationship... Bai I will forever cherish the values and lessons you instilled in me. You taught me that silence can be as loud as dialogue, that listening to your co-star is the secret to a great scene, and that the stage demands absolute honesty."

She further added, "Thank you for your harsh but necessary inputs, your endless patience, and for pushing me to become a better version of myself, both as an artist and a human being. To me you were a God send angel. It's a huge loss for me... I worked with you in 1978/79 but we were connected all the while... God doesn't make these kind of generous, talented, caring souls anymore!! Some memories I cherish... RIP."

For the uninitiated, Vijaya Mehta was one of India's most influential theatre personalities, who passed away at the age of 91 on June 30.

She is considered to have played a defining role in shaping Marathi and Hindi theatre through path-breaking productions and direction.

Vijaya Mehta was associated with Mumbai's experimental theatre movement and founded the theatre group ‘Rangayan’.

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Over the course of her illustrious career, she directed acclaimed plays such as 'Hayavadana', 'Ghashiram Kotwal', 'Sakharam Binder' and 'Mudrarakshas', while also acting in films including 'Pestonjee' and 'Rao Saheb'.

She was honoured with the Padma Shri, 'Sangeet Natak Akademi Award' and the Kalidas Samman.

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