'Violence, From Any Side, Only Deepens Wounds': Rajkummar Rao Reacts To CJP Protests In Delhi, Backs Students' Right To Be Heard

Rajkummar Backs Students' Right To Be Heard, Urges Peace | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Rajkummar Rao has reacted to the ongoing CJP student protests in Delhi, urging both students and authorities to choose dialogue over confrontation. In a statement shared on social media, the Stree actor stressed the importance of listening to young people while calling for peace, compassion and fair education.

Rajkummar Backs Students' Right To Be Heard, Urges Peace

Reflecting on the protests, Rajkummar wrote on July 22, "When young people feel unheard, it is a reminder that society must listen. Every voice deserves to be heard with dignity, fairness and respect."

Further, while expressing support for students' right to voice their concerns, Rao also appealed for calm and non-violence.

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"At the same time, peace must remain our greatest strength. Violence, from any side, only deepens wounds and takes us further away from meaningful solutions. This is a moment for dialogue and compassion," he said.

'Every Voice Deserves Respect': Rajkummar On CJP Protest

Rajkummar urged students to express themselves responsibly and appealed to the authorities to engage with them empathetically. "Real and lasting change is built through conversation, not confrontation. That is what is needed now more than ever," he added.

The actor concluded his note by highlighting the importance of education in the country's progress. "All of us, collectively, want one thing- growth for our nation, and the foundation for that growth is fair education. Jai Hind," he wrote.

Rajkummar's statement comes amid the ongoing CJP-led student protests in Delhi, where demonstrators have been demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in education-related matters.