Dharmendra Pradhan Accuses Rahul Gandhi, Congress Of Politicising NEET-UG Paper Leak Row, Using Students As 'Political Tools'

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (L) & Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (R) | File Pics

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday accused Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress of using students as "political tools" to create disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, amid the ongoing row over the NEET-UG issue.

In a post on X, Pradhan alleged that Rahul Gandhi and the Congress staged a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence despite the government expressing its willingness to hold a detailed discussion on the issue in Parliament.

"LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament," he wrote.

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He further claimed that the Congress chose to hold a dharna outside the Prime Minister's residence, causing inconvenience to the public and disregarding established security protocols.

"Even after Government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines," he said.

The Union minister also accused Rahul Gandhi of seeking confrontation rather than constructive dialogue.

"For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," Pradhan said.

Reiterating the Centre's stand, Pradhan asserted that the government remains committed to discussing NEET and addressing the concerns of students on the floor of Parliament.

"Our Government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House. The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption," he said.

He added that the government is committed to ensuring accountability and reforms in the examination system.

"We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering," Pradhan said.