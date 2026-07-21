Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray Backs NEET-UG Protestors At Jantar Mantar, Slams Centre Over Police Action | Video | PTI

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday addressed protesters at Jantar Mantar during the CJP-led demonstration, expressing solidarity with the agitating youth and launching a sharp attack on the Centre over the police action against protesters.

Addressing the gathering, Thackeray said he had not come to deliver a speech but to salute the determination of the youth leading the movement.

"I have not come here to give a lecture. I have come here to praise the youth," he said, adding that while political struggles were a daily occurrence, the ongoing agitation had renewed his faith and enthusiasm.

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Describing the protesters as the "future of the country," Thackeray said that the government had resorted to force against its own youth.

"Perhaps, after Independence, for the first time, we are seeing a government using lathis against its own future. You are not just protesters, you are the future of this country. You are a spark, and this spark will not die," he said.

Drawing parallels with India's freedom movement, the former Maharashtra chief minister said the country had been built on the sacrifices of young revolutionaries rather than by corporations.

Recalling how British rulers had branded freedom fighters as terrorists, Thackeray said he now questioned those who were labelling the present-day protesters in a similar manner.

"If the youth of that era had not fought for freedom, we would not have achieved Independence. The British considered them terrorists. Today, those who call you terrorists should ask themselves where they have come from," he said.

Referring to the police action during the protest, Thackeray condemned the use of force against demonstrators and praised protesters for documenting the incidents on their mobile phones.

"I have been watching since yesterday how some people were beating you with lathis. One photograph has now gone viral. This is important because the truth has come before the people," he said.

Thackeray also highlighted the issue of examination paper leaks, saying the recurring scandals had pushed many students into despair.

"In a free country, children are committing suicide because of paper leaks. We have to remember their sacrifices," he said.

Calling for systemic reforms, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted that replacing individuals in power would not be enough.

"We have to change the system. Until the government changes, there will be no real change in our lives. Our fight has just begun," he said.

Thackeray said he had encouraged the movement's organisers to continue their agitation from the national capital and claimed he had worked to expand support for the campaign in Maharashtra.

"Maharashtra is with you, and I am proud that a youth from Maharashtra is leading this movement," he said.

Appealing for unity, Thackeray said attempts to divide people along religious lines had failed and called on citizens to stand together.

"The walls built to divide us have broken. There is one nation and one emotion. We will stand with you and fight till the end," he said, concluding his address with the slogans "Jai Hind" and "Jai Bharat."

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