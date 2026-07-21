Rahul Gandhi Appeals To 'Patriotic Indians' To Join Dharna Outside PM Modi's House After Jitendra Singh's Outreach

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to citizens across the country to join the Congress' protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, asserting that the alleged attack on students was an attack on every Indian family.

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The appeal came shortly after Union Minister Jitendra Singh reached the protest site and was seen briefly interacting with Rahul Gandhi as Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a dharna demanding accountability over the alleged question paper leak controversy and action against those responsible for the police crackdown on protesting students.

In a post on X, Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of attempting to evade accountability and urged people to stand in solidarity with students seeking justice.

"An attack on students is an attack on every Indian family. PM Modi believes he can get away without answers, without consequences. He cannot. Not this time," Gandhi wrote.

Calling for wider public participation, the Congress MP said, "I ask every patriotic Indian who believes our students deserve justice to join us in the dharna in front of the Prime Minister's residence."

He concluded the post by asserting that "the voice of India's students will not be ignored."

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital to meet students and protesters who were injured during police action at a demonstration over the alleged examination paper leak issue.

The Congress has intensified its campaign against the Centre, accusing the government of failing to safeguard the integrity of public examinations and demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The party has also sought a discussion on the issue in Parliament and accountability for the police action against student protesters.