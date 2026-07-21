Video: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Engages Rahul Gandhi As Congress Stages Protest Near PM Modi's Residence

The Congress on Tuesday intensified its protest over the alleged question paper leak controversy, with Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and several party MPs staging a demonstration outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence. The party demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding the Centre responsible for repeated examination irregularities.

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The Congress leaders sat on the road outside the Prime Minister's residence, raising slogans against the government and accusing it of failing to protect the interests of students. During the protest, Union Minister Jitendra Singh arrived at the site and was seen engaging in a brief conversation with Rahul Gandhi.

Ahead of the demonstration, Rahul Gandhi announced the protest in a post on X, accusing the government of evading responsibility for the police action against students protesting the paper leak issue.

"We have marched to PM Modi's house to demand answers from him for the brutalities against young students yesterday. The Government doesn't want to take any accountability nor does it want to have a debate on it in Parliament. PM and HM must resign for destroying the future of India's youth," Gandhi wrote.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi to meet students and protesters who were injured during police action at a demonstration over the alleged paper leak issue.

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The Congress has accused the BJP-led government of failing to safeguard the integrity of public examinations and has demanded a discussion on the matter in Parliament. The party has also sought accountability for the police action against protesters, alleging that students raising legitimate concerns were met with excessive force.

The protest outside the Prime Minister's residence marks a further escalation in the Congress' campaign against the government over the examination paper leak controversy, with the Opposition continuing to press for ministerial accountability and a parliamentary debate on the issue.