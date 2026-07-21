Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Released By Delhi Police, Leaves Chhatrasal Stadium After Detention During NEET-UG Protest | ANI

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was released by the Delhi Police on Tuesday after being detained during a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Following his release, Rahul Gandhi was seen leaving Chhatrasal Stadium, where he and several other detained Opposition leaders had been taken by the police.

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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also detained during the protest, left the Mandir Marg Police Station after being released by the Delhi Police.

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A short while earlier, several Opposition leaders who had been detained during the protest at Lok Kalyan Marg were brought to Chhatrasal Stadium after being taken into police custody.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi, along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Opposition leaders and Congress workers, had marched towards the Prime Minister's residence to protest against irregularities in the NEET-UG examination. However, the demonstration was stopped by the Delhi Police before it could reach the designated location.

Videos shared on social media showed police personnel escorting Rahul Gandhi away from the protest site. In one widely circulated video, officers were seen lifting and carrying the Congress leader after he refused to leave the protest venue and insisted on continuing the demonstration.

Police also deployed buses to remove protesters from the area, detaining several Congress leaders and party workers before shifting them to Chhatrasal Stadium. The protest site witnessed heavy security deployment as police dispersed the gathering, while Congress supporters raised slogans condemning the police action and demanding that the demonstration be allowed to continue.