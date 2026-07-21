Fresh Stone Pelting Reported As NEET-UG Protest Turns Violent In New Delhi | Video | X @scribe_prashant

Fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported in the Connaught Place (CP) area of the national capital on Tuesday as protests by NEET-UG aspirants intensified, prompting a heavy police deployment to maintain law and order.

According to reports, a section of protesters allegedly resorted to stone pelting while police personnel repeatedly appealed to people to refrain from violence and maintain peace. Authorities also urged "hooligans" to stay away from the protest and avoid escalating the situation.

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Visuals circulating from the protest site showed a large crowd pushing through and damaging police barricades. Many protesters were seen recording the unfolding events on their mobile phones as the confrontation continued.

Police personnel remained deployed in large numbers in the area to prevent further escalation and restore order.

There was no immediate official confirmation regarding injuries, detentions, or the extent of damage caused. Further details are awaited.